Jefferies Financial Group Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $12.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

