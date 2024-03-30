Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

IVA stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

