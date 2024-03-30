Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GENC stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 461,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at $851,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

