Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Drops By 47.9%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 29th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.75. Zalando has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.