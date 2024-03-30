Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Decreases By 62.8%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,100 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 29th total of 3,325,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 952.4 days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
XNYIF stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.29.
About Xinyi Solar
