Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Decreases By 62.8%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,100 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 29th total of 3,325,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 952.4 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

XNYIF stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

