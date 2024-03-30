Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $25.38

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,475 shares of company stock worth $585,990. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.92%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

