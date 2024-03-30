Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $250.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

