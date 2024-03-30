Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,870 in the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.