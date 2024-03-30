ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 29th total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

ADSE opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

