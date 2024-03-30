UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Down 59.3% in March

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 29th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTO opened at $0.22 on Friday. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

