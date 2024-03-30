UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Down 59.3% in March

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 29th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UTime Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTO opened at $0.22 on Friday. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.
UTime Company Profile
