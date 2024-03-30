CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$5.43 Average PT from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU opened at C$4.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.88.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.654979 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total value of C$627,250.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$475,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total transaction of C$627,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,770. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

