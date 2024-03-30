Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.83.

ADUS stock opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

