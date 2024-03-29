Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 2.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAUG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period.

BATS PAUG opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

