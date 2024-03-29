Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

XELB stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

