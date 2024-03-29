Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,996,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,484 shares of company stock worth $126,630,341 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $272.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,193. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

