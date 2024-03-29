Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

VIGL opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

