Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 72.1% in March

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 29th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 536,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

