VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 129,229 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,403,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

