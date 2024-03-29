Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.9 million-$92.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.0 million.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.70 on Friday. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Usio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Usio by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Usio by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

