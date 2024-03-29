Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,605 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.