Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

