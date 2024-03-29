Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LRN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Stride alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LRN

Stride Price Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $63.03 on Monday. Stride has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.