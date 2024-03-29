OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.93 on Monday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

