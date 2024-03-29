Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$9.00 Price Target for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.56.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.16. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.4604439 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Company insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.