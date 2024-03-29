Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Increases By 366.7%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE GGZ opened at $12.02 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
