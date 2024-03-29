Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Increases By 366.7%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GGZ opened at $12.02 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

