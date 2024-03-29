Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Grows By 441.6%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 441.6% from the February 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BuzzFeed stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

