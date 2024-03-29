Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Expands By 311.9%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 311.9% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.04 on Friday. Athena Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Athena Gold
