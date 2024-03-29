Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Expands By 311.9%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 311.9% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Athena Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.04 on Friday. Athena Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

