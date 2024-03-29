SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 150,000 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

