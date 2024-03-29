Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $49.24 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

