Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) CEO Sells $313,650.00 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $313,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark T. Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93.

On Monday, March 18th, Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $81,441.60.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Savers Value Village stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.