Reviewing AlTi Global (ALTI) & Its Competitors

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) is one of 83 public companies in the "Investment advice" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AlTi Global to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AlTi Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million -$170.57 million -1.77 AlTi Global Competitors $2.20 billion $276.55 million -11.67

Profitability

AlTi Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares AlTi Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -67.99% 7.77% 5.28% AlTi Global Competitors 15.24% 26.19% 8.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AlTi Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 AlTi Global Competitors 702 3498 3785 144 2.41

AlTi Global presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.01%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 2.41%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AlTi Global peers beat AlTi Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

