Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.53.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

