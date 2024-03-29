Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $172.39 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

