RA International Group (LON:RAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 100023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of £13.89 million, a PE ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.70.

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

