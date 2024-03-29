Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Shares of Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.22).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.73.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
