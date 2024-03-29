BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.68 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.07), with a volume of 892443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

BSF Enterprise Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

About BSF Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.