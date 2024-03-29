Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,699 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.