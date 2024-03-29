Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park City Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

