Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.61 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Orchid has a market cap of $151.26 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00016084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00014654 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,982.34 or 1.00014002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00141535 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15325808 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,878,085.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

