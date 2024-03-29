Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Reduced by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 738,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,131. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

