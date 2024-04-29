InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) versus Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Head to Head Analysis

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) and Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InterCure and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCure N/A N/A N/A Evotec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InterCure and Evotec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCure 0 0 0 0 N/A Evotec 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Evotec has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.12%. Given Evotec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evotec is more favorable than InterCure.

InterCure has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterCure and Evotec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCure $115.83 million 1.05 $13.36 million $0.13 20.46 Evotec $791.73 million 2.25 -$185.07 million N/A N/A

InterCure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evotec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of InterCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Evotec shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of InterCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Evotec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evotec beats InterCure on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health. It has collaboration agreements with Bayer; Lilly; Almirall; Chinook Therapeutics; Novo Nordisk A/S; Galapagos; Pfizer Inc.; CONBA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Bristol Myers Squibb Company; Zhejiang JingXin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Janseen Biotech; Kazia Therapeutics; Apeiron Biologics; and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, as well as a strategic partnership with Dewpoint Therapeutics to advance oncology pipeline programs of condensate modifying therapeutics to investigational new drug applications and a licensing agreement with Glycotope GmbH to develop next generation immune cell engaging bispecifics for various potential indications, including solid tumors The company was formerly known as Evotec AG and changed its name to Evotec SE in April 2019. Evotec SE was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

