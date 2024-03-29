Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Up 0.4%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.35 and last traded at $69.89. 1,409,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,130,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

