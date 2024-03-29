Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $8.88 Per Share

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moleculin Biotech in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($10.27) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBRX. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

