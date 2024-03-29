Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Announces Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.27 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50,833 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Further Reading

