Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.44. 507,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,260,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

