JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 60.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $39,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPQ stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

