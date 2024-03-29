JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

OBDC stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,311,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,791,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

