Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JCYGY opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $53.39.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
