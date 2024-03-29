Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JCYGY opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

