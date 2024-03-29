iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

