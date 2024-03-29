Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir Sells 12,311 Shares of Stock

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total value of C$337,813.84.

Information Services Price Performance

TSE ISV opened at C$27.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.60. The company has a market cap of C$498.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$27.78.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

