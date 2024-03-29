Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir Sells 12,311 Shares of Stock

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total value of C$337,813.84.
TSE ISV opened at C$27.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.60. The company has a market cap of C$498.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$27.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
